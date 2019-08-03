Media player
Cavemen therapy: Can being a caveman cure anxiety?
Anxiety is one of the most commonly diagnosed mental health problems in the UK - but could being a caveman help people cope?
Reporter Jordan Dunbar went to find out if a hunter-gatherer mindfulness session could help him with his own anxiety.
If you’ve been affected by mental health issues, help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.
03 Aug 2019
