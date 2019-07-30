'I used to drink a litre of vodka a day'

Media player
How this alcohol care team is saving lives in Liverpool
Patricia used to drink a litre of vodka every day. But her life has been turned around thanks to the specialist alcohol care team at Royal Liverpool Hospital.
New research suggests that people with alcohol problems in England are less than half as likely to get the right help than in Scotland and Wales.
30 Jul 2019
