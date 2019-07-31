'When I feel depressed or down, I grab my skateboard'
Mental health: The skateboarding club helping students' well-being

This is like any other university society. They're students, they skateboard (pretty impressively), but they also happen to have mental health conditions, which they say are made easier to deal with when they get on their boards.

