‘I had chemo for breast cancer that never existed’
A woman who underwent a double mastectomy after doctors wrongly diagnosed her with an aggressive form of cancer has said the trauma will remain with her.
Sarah Boyle, 28, had chemotherapy and later needed reconstructive surgery before the mistake was noticed.
She told the Victoria Derbyshire programme she had been left with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
23 Jul 2019
