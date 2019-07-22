'I had horrific symptoms after breast implants'

Video

Women who have experienced chronic pain and extreme fatigue after breast enhancement surgery have told the Victoria Derbyshire Programme they were not warned about the possible side effects.

Breast implant illness (BII) doesn't have an official diagnosis, but some women who believe they have the condition say they returned to full health after having their implants removed.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) does not currently recognise breast implant illness, but surgeons, including from the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS), are now calling for more research.

Naomi Macarthur says that symptoms that had impacted on her life for four years, began to disappear days after her implants were removed.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.