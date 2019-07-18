Conjoined twins
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Conjoined twins: Sisters meet surgeons who separated them

Ritaj and Rital were born joined at the head. They're reunited with the British doctors who saved their lives, by performing multiple complex surgeries eight years ago.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Jul 2019