How doctors separate twins joined at the head

Conjoined twins: how doctors separated twins joined at the head
Safa and Marwa were born joined at the skull, they've never been able to see each other's faces.
There are no official figures for how often this happens, but one estimate says craniopagus conjoined twins are born once in every 2.5 million births.
Most do not live longer than a day.
To separate them required multiple surgeries, months of hard work and the expertise of hundreds of hospital workers.
The BBC was given exclusive access to Great Ormond Street as surgeons worked to separate the two girls.
Video by Laura Foster
16 Jul 2019
