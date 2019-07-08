Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The power of your anorexic thoughts goes down'
Some 19 patients with eating disorders are treated at the inpatient ward at the Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.
It costs £400 a day for treatment and a patient will stay on average for 120 days, or around four months.
Sam showed the Victoria Derbyshire programme around the ward where he has been receiving treatment for anorexia since November last year.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
-
08 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window