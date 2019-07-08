'The power of your anorexic thoughts goes down'

Video

Some 19 patients with eating disorders are treated at the inpatient ward at the Seacroft Hospital in Leeds.

It costs £400 a day for treatment and a patient will stay on average for 120 days, or around four months.

Sam showed the Victoria Derbyshire programme around the ward where he has been receiving treatment for anorexia since November last year.

