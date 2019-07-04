'I'll stop breastfeeding when my boy wants to stop'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Breastfeeding mum of four-year-old dismisses online critics
Riona O Connor, a body acceptance advocate, has defied online criticism and said she'll continue to breastfeed her son for as long as he wants.
A photo she posted on her Facebook page, Riona -The Unnatural Woman, showed her feeding her four-year-old child.
Responding to comments which questioned natural-term weaning, she said: "It's no big deal".
-
04 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-48872942/breastfeeding-mum-of-four-year-old-dismisses-online-criticsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window