Plus-size bloggers fighting 'gym-timidation'
Plus-size bloggers Jess Millichamp and Laura Ferry share body positive videos on social media, encouraging people to feel comfortable in the gym.
Original video produced for BBC Radio 5 Live.
10 Jul 2019
