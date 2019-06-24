Our son took his own life after gambling addiction
Video

Jack Richie started gambling at school and took his own life at 24. His parents Liz and Charlie say the addiction is 'not unlike a heroin addiction'.

They have founded the charity Gambling with Lives and say the seriousness of Jack's situation was not recognised.

Liz Ritchie welcomed the news of a clinic for young gambling addicts.

  • 24 Jun 2019
