Inside Italy's war over vaccines

Video

Scientists say, repeatedly, that vaccines have never been safer - or more effective. So why do some people still refuse to trust them?

Outbreaks of diseases are happening in countries where they haven't been seen for decades. And number of people choosing not to vaccinate their children seems to be on the rise. It's one of the top 10 global health risks this year, according to the WHO.

BBC Population Reporter Stephanie Hegarty went to Italy, where vaccines have become a big issue in recent years, to explore a debate that's riddled with misinformation and fake news.

Director/producer: Yousef Eldin