'I was asked why did you vaccinate your child?'
Uptake of MMR vaccine among children in the UK's Somali community is lower than in the national norm.

With measles cases on the rise in UK, Dr Aayesha Hassan is fighting misinformation and distrust within the community.

  • 20 Jun 2019
