Technology helps stroke survivor speak

Alisha Malhotra was 26 years old when she had a stroke that resulted in her having a language disorder called aphasia.

Aphasia is a condition that impairs the production of speech and the comprehension of language, meaning Alisha had to learn how to speak again.

But now the first aphasia clinic in the UK, The National Brain Appeal Aphasia Service, has opened at University College London Hospital where they are using groundbreaking technology to help patients like Alisha to speak again.

