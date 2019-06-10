What makes a good heart surgeon?

Video

Leading cardiac surgeon Samer Nashef says the technical aspects of heart surgery "are not that easy but they are doable".

He tells Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "Somebody who is not totally cack-handed can learn to do heart surgery."

Most heart surgery was "stitching big things to big things" and was "within the reach of most well trained surgeons" but some aspects were very intricate and a good heart surgeon's strength was their decision-making.

The interview was recorded at the recent Hay Festival in Wales.

Watch the full interview on BBC World News on Monday 10 June 2019 or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)