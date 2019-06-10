How 'priceless' genome testing helped two-year-old

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How 'priceless' genome sequencing helped two-year-old's epilepsy
Kris Daly and Claire Cole explained to the BBC how genome sequencing has helped their daughter Millie-Mae, who has a rare form of epilepsy.
They were offered whole genome sequencing last year, after she had been repeatedly admitted to hospital with uncontrolled seizures.
It is part of a project conducted by Addenbrooke's Hospital and the University of Cambridge, which has found that one in four children in intensive care who had their genome sequenced, had a genetic disorder.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-48556209/how-priceless-genome-sequencing-helped-two-year-old-s-epilepsyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window