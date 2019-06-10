How 'priceless' genome testing helped two-year-old

Video

Kris Daly and Claire Cole explained to the BBC how genome sequencing has helped their daughter Millie-Mae, who has a rare form of epilepsy.

They were offered whole genome sequencing last year, after she had been repeatedly admitted to hospital with uncontrolled seizures.

It is part of a project conducted by Addenbrooke's Hospital and the University of Cambridge, which has found that one in four children in intensive care who had their genome sequenced, had a genetic disorder.