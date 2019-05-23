Bowel cancer: 'Let's talk about poo'

Video

Deborah James was 35 when she found out that she had stage 4 bowel cancer.

While undergoing treatment, she has written and spoken out about the need for people to be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer and why we need to pay more attention to our poo.

She has a column in The Sun newspaper and is one of the hosts of the award-winning BBC Radio 5 live podcast about cancer, You, Me and the Big C.

Watch the video to hear how Deborah discovered her cancer, and the signs we should all look out for.

Deborah James was a guest on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.