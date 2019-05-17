Smuggling cannabis oil to help our child
Medical cannabis: Breaking the law to help our child

The parents of a child with epilepsy say they are breaking the law because they can't get cannabis oil to treat her condition in the UK.

Anthony and Tannine have told the BBC's Fergus Walsh they may no longer be able to make the journey to the Netherlands for the private prescription, and they fear for the future.

