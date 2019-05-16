What we wished we'd known about the menopause
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What we wished we'd known about the menopause

Half the world's population are going to go through the menopause.

The symptoms vary from individual to individual, and can last a few months or several years.

It's BBC menopause week - each day, BBC Breakfast has been looking at different issues affecting women going through it.

We asked a group of women what they wish they'd known about menopause before it started.

Video Journalist: Victoria Holland

  • 16 May 2019
Go to next video: I'm going through the menopause at 15