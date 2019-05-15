Tony Adams: Alcohol gave me a good hiding

Video

For much of Tony Adam's football playing career he was battling with an addiction to alcohol.

The former Arsenal and England defender credits Alcoholics Anonymous and talking therapy with helping to improve his mental health, get sober and quit alcohol.

Since retiring as a football player he has gone on to help other sports people do the same through the clinic he founded.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, he tells BBC Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that gambling addiction has become the number one problem for Premier League footballers.

You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Wednesday 15 May 2019 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).