'Menstruation mentors' promote period self-care

'Menstruation mentors' promote self-care during periods
Mandy Adams, a "menstruation mentor", is part of the Red Tent Directory - a network of hundreds of groups that gather monthly and help women care for themselves and reflect during their periods.
Women around the world face discrimination during menstruation. In Nepal, they are sometimes banished to 'menstruation huts'.
Video by Theopi Skarlatos
05 May 2019
