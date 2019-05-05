'Menstruation mentors' promote period self-care
Mandy Adams, a "menstruation mentor", is part of the Red Tent Directory - a network of hundreds of groups that gather monthly and help women care for themselves and reflect during their periods.

Women around the world face discrimination during menstruation. In Nepal, they are sometimes banished to 'menstruation huts'.

