'He knew he was dying... I wasn't there for him'

Derek Martindale, who has haemophilia, was one of the first people to give evidence at the public hearings into the UK's contaminated blood scandal.

The inquiry is looking at how thousands of people were infected with hepatitis C and HIV from contaminated blood they were given in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Martindale was diagnosed with HIV at the age of 23, after being given infected blood products. He was told that he had a year to live. His brother, Richard, also had haemophilia and was also infected, and later contracted Aids and died.

In emotional testimony, Mr Martindale described the difficulties of supporting his brother in the late stages of illness while struggling with fears about his own future.