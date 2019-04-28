Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Warnings are 'tip of the iceberg', says addiction counsellor
A dramatic rise in prescriptions for opioid painkillers has prompted a government plan to put prominent warnings on the medicines but a former drug user tells the BBC it is not enough.
Nicki Hari became addicted to the powerful painkillers after undergoing knee surgery.
Ms Hari, who now works as a counsellor for UK Addiction Treatment, said: "When you are in the throes of addiction, you don't care, you just need to get your fix."
-
28 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-48084730/warnings-are-tip-of-the-iceberg-says-addiction-counsellorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window