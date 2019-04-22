'I haven't fallen for two months'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parkinson's disease patient: 'I can walk... it's really helped me'

A new spinal implant treatment has helped Parkinson's disease patient Gail Jardine walk more confidently.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 22 Apr 2019