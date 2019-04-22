'I can walk... it's really helped me'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Parkinson's disease patient: 'I can walk... it's really helped me'

A treatment that has restored the movement of patients with chronic Parkinson's disease has been developed by Canadian researchers.

Patient Gail Jardine told the BBC that she can now walk much more confidently, without falling, after having a spinal implant fitted.

  • 22 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Can laser shoes help people with Parkinson's walk?