Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parkinson's disease patient: 'I can walk... it's really helped me'
A treatment that has restored the movement of patients with chronic Parkinson's disease has been developed by Canadian researchers.
Patient Gail Jardine told the BBC that she can now walk much more confidently, without falling, after having a spinal implant fitted.
-
22 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-48002039/parkinson-s-disease-patient-i-can-walk-it-s-really-helped-meRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window