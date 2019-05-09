'I'm a personal trainer with cerebral palsy'

Video

Steph Hammerman was born with cerebral palsy and doctors believed she would never walk, talk, read or write.

But the 29-year-old from North Carolina, who has also fought off cancer, has become the world's first CrossFit trainer with the condition.

Cerebral palsy is the name for a group of lifelong conditions that affect movement and co-ordination.

Video produced by Daniel South

Listen to more stories from OS.