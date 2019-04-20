Are plants a necessity or a luxury?

Video

A new campaign says we should pay less tax on plants because they are good for the environment and mental health.

It's being backed by the National Garden Scheme at a time when house plants are becoming increasingly popular - particularly among young people who can't afford gardens.

In the UK, plants which don't produce food are subject to full VAT (Value Added Tax) at a rate of 20%. Whereas in other European countries, it can be at least half that.