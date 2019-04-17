'I've been fighting to get justice for her'

Video

Amy El-Keria was a patient at Ticehurst House Psychiatric Hospital, which has been fined £300,000 over her death in 2012.

In 2016, an inquest found her death may have been prevented if she had received proper care at the hospital in East Sussex. She was found hanged in her room.

Priory Healthcare has admitted breaching health and safety law and repeated its sincere and profound apologies to Amy's family, adding that the hospital was making substantial progress under an experienced senior management team.

Amy's mother Tania El-Keria said: "I've been fighting so long to get the justice for her because that's what she would have done".

