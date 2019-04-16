Media player
'Instagram triggers my epilepsy'
A growing number of people with epilepsy have said they are having seizures triggered by flashing images on social media, a charity has warned.
Sophie Harries, a 22-year-old dietitian from Somerset, was diagnosed with photosensitive epilepsy aged 15.
She said it used to be easier to avoid her seizure triggers, although she was not able to go clubbing, in case there was strobe lighting.
