Bringing new mums back from crisis

Video

An expanded network of NHS units is making specialist support available closer to home for new and expectant mothers across England experiencing anxiety, depression or other forms of mental ill health.

BBC Correspondent Jeremy Cooke had exclusive access to one of the new units and met new mums who have experienced serious forms of mental health crisis, including postpartum psychosis.

If you’ve been affected by issues related to pregnancy, pre & post natal depression, self-harm, emotional distress or suicide help and support is available via the BBC Action Line.

Camera/editor Stephen Fildes. Producer Claire Kendall.