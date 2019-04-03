Media player
'We want to know if vaccines are safe'
A growing number of parents are confused about whether to vaccinate their children, with many influenced by anti-vax material on social media.
Can asking experts questions help one undecided couple find clarity?
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
03 Apr 2019
