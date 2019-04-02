Media player
‘My menopause was spotted in an AA meeting’
Menopause awareness campaigner Meg Mathews says she had 24 of the symptoms that can affect women going through the menopause.
She first realised what was happening when she chatted to a woman at an AA meeting.
Now she wants to raise awareness of NHS menopause clinics, where women can get help.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
02 Apr 2019
