Party leader reflects on abortion speech
The MP Heidi Allen has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme she received "overwhelming support" from the public after revealing in the Commons last year that she had had an abortion.
Ms Allen, the newly-appointed leader of The Independent Group - which is applying to become a political party - spoke of her own experience during a debate about Northern Ireland abortion law.
01 Apr 2019
