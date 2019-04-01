Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC Middle East Editor on bowel cancer diagnosis

The BBC's Middle East Editor Jeremy Bowen has spoken for the first time about his recent bowel cancer diagnosis.

Mr Bowen told BBC Breakfast about the illness which is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with almost 42,000 people diagnosed every year.

A new test which is less invasive and more reliable is currently only used in Scotland, but is due to be rolled out in England and Wales later this year.

