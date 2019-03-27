'I feel I can just soar through my life'

Media player
Type 1 diabetes insulin pump 'helps me just soar through my life'
Laura Dunion is one of the first NHS patients with type 1 diabetes to get a new insulin pump that uses artificial intelligence to monitor her blood, so that her sugars stay within normal range.
