‘You go through labour, but there’s no baby's cry’
Ryan and Amy Jackson’s daughter Lily was stillborn - they say many people do not realise what is involved.
The government is consulting on whether coroners should be given powers to investigate stillbirths.
The couple, who now run a charity called the Lily Mae Foundation, say it may have helped their grieving process.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
26 Mar 2019
