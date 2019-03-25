'The measles has made my life hell'
Jane Stanton's life dramatically changed after contracting measles, and is calling for people to take-up all available vaccines.

Experts are worried about the affect of anti-vaxxers publishing on social media, and plan to update their campaigns to counter their messages.

