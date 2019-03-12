'It's the worst pain in the world'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vulvodynia: 'Tampons and certain underwear are agony'

That's how Georgia described dealing with the "agonising" condition, vulvodynia, which causes chronic pain in the vulva.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 12 Mar 2019