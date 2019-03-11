Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Blood donation: 'For two weeks she lived life to the full'
Marilyn Fowler’s daughter Alice was diagnosed with leukaemia in February 2016.
During her treatment, Alice was given 144 blood transfusions which her mum says enabled her to have some form of a normal life.
Alice, from the West Midlands, died in April 2018 on her 27th birthday.
Marilyn told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants it to be made easier for people to give blood.
Alice's story prompted a big reaction from 5 Live listeners - click here for more.
-
11 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/health-47500676/blood-donation-for-two-weeks-she-lived-life-to-the-fullRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window