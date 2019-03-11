Video

Marilyn Fowler’s daughter Alice was diagnosed with leukaemia in February 2016.

During her treatment, Alice was given 144 blood transfusions which her mum says enabled her to have some form of a normal life.

Alice, from the West Midlands, died in April 2018 on her 27th birthday.

Marilyn told BBC Radio 5 Live that she wants it to be made easier for people to give blood.

