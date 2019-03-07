Can a vegan love a meat eater?
She's vegan, he eats meat. How does their relationship work?

Rebecca is vegan, Saj eats meat. How do they make their relationship work? What compromises do you have to make when you’re a carnivore in a relationship with a vegan? Hear more in the Food Chain, from BBC World Service.

We spoke to Rebecca and Saj as part of Crossing Divides, a BBC season bringing people together in a fragmented world.

