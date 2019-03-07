The patch unplugging premature babies
A team at Northwestern University in Chicago have developed a wireless patch that monitors the vitals of premature babies.

By removing trailing wires, it's claimed this technology could ease the struggle of simple tasks parents of hospitalised babies face, such as maintaining skin-to-skin contact and changing nappies.

