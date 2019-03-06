Media player
‘We chose cancer crowdfunding over making memories’
When Gemma Nuttall developed cancer, her family raised thousands of pounds online, with the support of actress Kate Winslet, to send her to a German clinic
But there was no happy ending - and fears remain that crowdfunding puts new pressure on vulnerable families.
