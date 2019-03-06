‘We chose cancer crowdfunding over making memories’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

‘We chose cancer crowdfunding over making memories’

When Gemma Nuttall developed cancer, her family raised thousands of pounds online, with the support of actress Kate Winslet, to send her to a German clinic

But there was no happy ending - and fears remain that crowdfunding puts new pressure on vulnerable families.

Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.

  • 06 Mar 2019