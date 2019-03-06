Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Not enough ambulances to cover rural areas'
A BBC News investigation has found that patients needing emergency care in rural areas in Britain are waiting on average 50% longer for an ambulance to reach them than those in urban areas.
In Lincolnshire, ambulances cover an area of 3,000 sq miles (7,770 sq km) and are struggling to meet demand.
Specialist paramedics in the county are trying to free up ambulance crews by seeing those patients who do not necessarily need to be taken to A&E.
-
06 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window