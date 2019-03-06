'Not enough ambulances to cover rural areas'

Video

A BBC News investigation has found that patients needing emergency care in rural areas in Britain are waiting on average 50% longer for an ambulance to reach them than those in urban areas.

In Lincolnshire, ambulances cover an area of 3,000 sq miles (7,770 sq km) and are struggling to meet demand.

Specialist paramedics in the county are trying to free up ambulance crews by seeing those patients who do not necessarily need to be taken to A&E.

