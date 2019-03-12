Video

"When it's happening, it's the worst pain in the world - you'd do anything for it to stop."

That's how Georgia described dealing with the "agonising" condition, vulvodynia.

Vulvodynia is a chronic nerve syndrome that causes severe and unexplained pain of the vulva and vagina.

According to the NHS, the pain can be brought on by using tampons, having sex, wearing certain types of underwear or even sitting down for long periods of time.

The 25-year-old Manchester artist is drawing representations of the "agony" she experiences.

