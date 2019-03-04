Why are BAME girls less likely to get the HPV jab?
The HPV - or Human Papilloma Virus - vaccine is available to year 8 and 9 schoolgirls across Britain. But not all of them get the jab.

Girls from black, Asian or minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds are less likely to receive the vaccine in school than their white counterparts.

It's an important difference: Virtually all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV.

