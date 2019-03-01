Media player
TV chef Tom Kerridge's five tips for a healthier lifestyle
Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge once weighed 30 stone.
A few years ago, when he was approaching 40, he decided he needed to dramatically change his eating, drinking and exercise habits if he wanted to live for the next 40 years.
He lost nearly 12 stone.
Watch the video to hear his five tips for a healthier lifestyle and how he adjusted his approach to food and exercise to lose weight.
Tom Kerridge was a guest on Woman's Hour on BBC Radio 4. Listen to his full interview here.
