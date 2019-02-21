'I told my boyfriend I thought I was a monkey'
Lucy Evans had encephalitis, a serious condition that caused her brain to become swollen and led her to experience frightening delusions.

Some types can kill in a matter of days, but a new report has highlighted how many patients are misdiagnosed.

