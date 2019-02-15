‘Measles is evil – we have to vaccinate’

Video

Facebook has been under increasing pressure to remove anti-vaccination groups, which are spreading false information about the dangers of life-saving vaccines and promoting unfounded alternative treatments.

Jo Walton’s daughter Sarah was left severely disabled when the measles virus returned 24 years after her initial childhood infection. Jo believes parents should be fined for not vaccinating their children.

Lottie Daley has three children, and partially vaccinated her first child but after she fell ill she has decided against further vaccination. She is also a member of various anti-vaccination groups on Facebook.

Dr Heidi Larson, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is a professor of anthropology and director of The Vaccine Confidence Project.

