'I've had no silence for five years'
Tinnitus: What it is like living with the condition

Podcaster Natalie Lue has been living with tinnitus since she was four.

A survey conducted by the British Tinnitus Association for Tinnitus Awareness Week says that 61% of those with the condition say it makes them feel isolated.

Ms Lue told the BBC about how she manages the condition and how she copes with never having silence.

Producer: Ellis Palmer

  • 10 Feb 2019
