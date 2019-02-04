Media player
“I wish I could just have a normal life'
The government is being urged to use its powers to break a deadlock in making a life-extending drug available to people with cystic fibrosis.
Vertex, which makes Orkambi, has refused a £500m offer for the drug over five years - the "largest commitment" the NHS has ever made.
Those affected want other drug firms to be asked to make a cheaper version.
Luis, eight, explains what it is like living with the condition - alongside his mother Christina Walker.
04 Feb 2019
