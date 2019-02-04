“I wish I could just have a normal life'

Video

The government is being urged to use its powers to break a deadlock in making a life-extending drug available to people with cystic fibrosis.

Vertex, which makes Orkambi, has refused a £500m offer for the drug over five years - the "largest commitment" the NHS has ever made.

Those affected want other drug firms to be asked to make a cheaper version.

Luis, eight, explains what it is like living with the condition - alongside his mother Christina Walker.

